The uneasiness continues in Ottawa, Canada, where thousands of protesters have joined the protest by truckers against the requirement of the anti-Covid vaccine. After a weekend that saw the streets of the Canadian capital blocked by hundreds of hauliers and motorists, even today Ottawa residents were urged to avoid non-essential movements in the city center and several businesses remained closed. The mayor, Jim Watson, made a new call for the protesters to leave: “I think it’s time for them to move on,” he told CTV Morning Live. The demonstrators, however, threatened to remain indefinitely outside Parliament.

The “freedom procession” or “Freedom Convoy” marched on January 23 from British Columbia and other parts of Canada to protest against the government’s mandatory vaccination for cross-border workers. On Saturday the convoy arrived in Ottawa and the march was joined by hundreds of motorists and demonstrators, who walked the streets peacefully, expanding the protests to all the measures taken by the government against the pandemic. At the end of October, the Canadian government introduced the vaccination obligation for all public workers and for those traveling by train, plane or ship and over 12 years old.

According to reports from “The Guardian” they were sporadic cases of violence and vandalism were recordedbut, as a precaution, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have been moved to a secret and safe place. Trudeau also tested positive for Covid this morning. “I feel good and will continue to work remotely this week, in compliance with public health guidelines. Please, everyone vaccinate and get the booster,” he announced on twitter.

The police are investigating several incidents involving the “desecration” of numerous monuments in the capital, as well as “threatening / illegal / intimidating behavior towards police / city workers and other individuals and damage to a city vehicle”, reads a Twitter post.