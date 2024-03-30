Canada's Defense Ministry said Saturday it has sent about 70 soldiers to Jamaica to train troops from Caribbean nations who are scheduled to participate in a United Nations-authorized security mission in Haiti.

Kenya announced last year that it would lead this force, which aims to help police fight powerful gangs in Haiti, where escalating violence has led to a humanitarian catastrophe. The initiative has since been stalled by appeals in Kenyan courts, effectively putting the mission on hold.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the Canadian forces, coming from the French-speaking province of Quebec, will provide training in basic peacekeeping skills and first aid to victims of hostilities. French is one of the two official languages ​​in Haiti.

The forces are scheduled to be stationed in Jamaica for an initial period of one month, and will train about 330 soldiers from Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas.

Last month, Canada said it would give 80.5 million Canadian dollars to support the deployment of the Kenya-led mission.