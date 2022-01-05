Many Spanish speakers fear leaving their country of origin, and seeking a new life in another nation, just because they do not fully master a second language, despite it being one of their goals or dreams.

However, there are several Job opportunities for those who are fluent in Spanish, outside their country of origin.

Communicate in Spanish at the Foreign, the fourth most widely spoken language in the world, with 543 million speakers, according to the Becas Santander portal, it may be a bigger advantage than you imagine.

Thus, most international companies have a department for the Spanish-speaking market, as the number of people interested in learning our language grows, according to the specialized portal ‘I’m going to the world’.

That is why the aforementioned portal has found three simple ways for a native of the Spanish language to step abroad and remove the fears of fulfilling their dreams.

You can get dedicated openings for Spanish speakers only.

Spanish teacher

One of the jobs they advise starting is working as a teacher of Spanish as a foreign language (ELE), either giving private classes or in an institute or school. You can find vacancies practically anywhere in the world.

To be a teacher you do not need a profession as such, it is enough to take a course that allows you to be competent as a teacher, most are virtual or remote, so it is not very difficult to become certified, the portal points out.

You can teach private classes or in an institute.

Tour guide

Another option for which many choose is to work as a tour guide for other Spanish speakers, so it will not be essential for you to have a 100 percent command of the language of the country to which you are migrating.

This possibility has grown hand in hand with the rise of ‘free tours’, in Spanish free tours, which offer tours For the main tourist points of a city in a ‘free’ way, but with a reward tip to the guide for his time, as described by the ‘ABC’ medium.

But living on tips is not bad pay, each tourist gives money according to their economic capacity, but in many cities there is an amount almost established between 5 and 10 euros or dollars (between 20 thousand and 40 thousand pesos), this multiplied by the 15 or 20 tourists that you can guide per tour.

You can be a guide for ‘free tours’ in the city of the country you want.

Keep in mind that from the monthly profit in tips you must deduct a part for the company you work with or for the platform that helps you get customers, depending on the policies of each company.

Or if you want to save money from commissions you can create your own blog and advertise a self-made tour offer, say ‘I’m going to the world’.

Work in multinationals

As a third option, you can look for a vacancy in international companies that have their own department focused on Spanish speakers. Some options can be Google, Facebook, Linkedin, TikTok or Microsoft.

“Most of these large multinationals from Silicon Valley have their headquarters in Ireland, one of the countries where there is more work as a Spanish speaking telemarketer.l (…) Outside of Europe, another of the countries in which there are more international companies with vacancies for Spanish-speakers and that process the work permit is the Philippines ”, explains the aforementioned portal.

To ‘fish’ any of these vacancies, they advise going to the Google search engine and writing the name of the company where you are looking to work, followed by the word ‘careers’ and filtering the results with ‘spanish’ (Spanish).

You may be able to find a job even before your trip and thus know under what conditions you will be in the new nation.

You can get a vacancy at an international company that employs Spanish speakers.

