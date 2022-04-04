The three-tier subscription service raises quite a few questions among the user community.

After several months of rumours, PlayStation finally presented its new PS Plus, a subscription service divided into three levels that in its two most expensive phases gives access to a constantly updated catalog of video games like Xbox Game Pass. Although with differences, we are thus facing a product destined to be the equivalent of Microsoft’s on the consoles of the Japanese company. Now, and after knowing its first details and price, Are you excited about Sony’s bet? Can you stand up?

Game Pass has a better price and it seems to me a much more attractive service; is the one i will payCloudStrifeFF7After leaving a community survey active for several days, 88% have expressed their doubts that PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can compete effectively against Xbox Game Pass, with 25 million subscribers already. The reasons are several. “I don’t think it can compete, in principle because they are clearly two services with very different approaches. If you want to compete with Game Pass, you have to put the launch exclusives yes or yes,” exposes Hgsk1818. “I have both consoles and I don’t want to pay for two services that are so similar. Game Pass has a better price and it seems to me a much more attractive service, so it is the one I will pay, “says CloudStrifeFF7.

Sony is being very conservative taking advantage of the great exclusives it haskovhoteIn the answers there have also been many doubts about whether PlayStation really wants to compete with Xbox Game Pass, or is it just a first and timid step in the matter. “Clearly not, but I don’t think I want to compete today. I think Sony is being very conservative taking advantage of the great exclusives it has. They know that the traditional model works quite well for them at the moment and they just want to put their foot in the subscription model for what may happen in the future, “says Kovhote.

There are somewhat more optimistic messages about membership. This is the case of S-15HD: “the monthly price is high although the annual price is not bad, but that create a barrier to use it from time to timeDespite everything, 12% do see the PlayStation alternative as attractive, a base that Sony will have to pamper and strengthen if it wants to open a gap in this market.

