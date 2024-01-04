Of Marco Agrifoglio

I had an echocardiogram and was diagnosed with scleroectasia of the aortic bulb and aneurysm of the ascending aorta. I am 51 years old, blood pressure at 125/80. I run three times a week: can I continue the activity or are there any contraindications?

He replies Marco Agrifoglio, professor of cardiac surgery, University of Milan; Monzino Cardiology Center (GO TO THE FORUM)

It is estimated that thoracic aortic disease, such as aneurysms and dissections, affects between 9.1 and 16.3 people out of 100 thousand every year; current international guidelines recommend such subjects to avoid heavy activities, because the increase in blood pressure during these exercises is potentially associated with an increased risk of growth in aortic dimensions and acute aortic dissection. These patients should avoid major activity Isometric (static) and isotonic (dynamic) exercises, in addition to competitive sports. Most sports require a combination of static and dynamic exercise.

How effort is measured Running, understood as running for medium/long distances, involves greater isotonic activity (value 3-4) and less isometric activity (value 2-3), while short distance running involves greater isometric activity (value 3-4) and less isotonic activity (value 1-2). Other works recommend an aerobic activity with light/moderate effort, which is measured in metabolic equivalents (METs), the value of which is between 3 and 5 METs for approximately 30 minutes on most days of the week, for a total of 150 minutes per week. Using this classification, jogging at a speed of one mile (1.6 km) in 10 minutes consumes 10.2 METs, running at 8 miles/hour consumes 13.5 METs, while brisk walking consumes 3 miles/hour. 3.3 MET.

Avoid heavy exercises Therefore, regular mild to moderate exercise should be encouraged, for its known positive effects on general health. However, participation in heavy static and dynamic exercises it must be avoided in patients with thoracic aortic disease, due to the risk of increased aortic dimensions and aortic dissections. In conclusion, in your case, your ascending aorta dilation is currently not indicated for cardiac surgery, but must be followed over time with instrumental tests (echocardiogram/thoracic aorta CT scan with contrast medium) and running performed three times a week (he did not specify for how many kilometres/miles and for how long) must be well evaluated in relation to running speed, distance traveled and effort employee.

