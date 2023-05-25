Estadão Contenti

5/24/2023 – 9:49 PM

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, pledged to carry out frequent surveys with businessmen in order to capture the pulse of the real economy. The idea is to create a new indicator to monitor expectations from the point of view of companies.

Today, the Central Bank captures market expectations through the Focus Bulletin, a survey collected only from representatives of the financial market.

At a lunch organized by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), hours before the vote on the project for the new fiscal framework, on Tuesday, 23rd, Campos Neto waved to the group of 14 businessmen who participated in the meeting, which would begin to do the research, according to the president of the council of the business group Esfera Brasil, João Camargo, told Estadão.

“He (BC) only asks economists, and only the financial sector. He is not seeing the delicate situation of companies, civil construction, retail, commerce”, stated Camargo.

