The singers and spouses Evaluna Montaner and Camilo ‘separate’ Just a few days away from becoming parents for the second time, they are discussing the reason on their social networks.

Evaluna Montaner She shares: “It makes me sad…” and can’t help crying because she will be separated from her loved one. Camilo.

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo will take different paths, Well, that’s what they both decided: “Conflict between realities: we separate for a few days…”, they say on their YouTube channel.

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo. Instagram photo

Evaluna is going home to Miami, Florida, USA for a few days to rest and enjoy the last stage of her second pregnancy, while Camilo continues on tour in Europe.

This is actually the reason for the separation between Camilo and Evaluna Montaner, but very soon they will meet again to welcome their second child together.

“I need to be at home to wait for Amaranto, but I am also sad and afraid of being alone at home, without my husband waiting for Amaranto to arrive,” she says. Evaluna Montaner, daughter of singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner.

Evaluna Montaner, Camilo’s wife, is enjoying the last days of her second pregnancy. Photo from Instagram

Camilo, For his part, he dedicates some nice words to Evaluna: “Real life is full of conflicts, conflicts with others and conflicts with yourself. Evaluna is very pregnant, I still have a week of tour left.”

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo are one of the musical couples of the momentthey have millions of followers on their respective social networks in many countries and have also formed a beautiful family.