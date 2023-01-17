camila osorio He is facing the most challenging match of his career. The tennis player from Cucuta faces the Polish Iga Swiateknumber one in the world, with the dream of hitting the second round of the Australian Open and with the aim of demonstrating that his abilities belong to the sport’s elite.

Osorio arrives after becoming the second Colombian to win a main draw match of all four grand slams, after defeating the Hungarian Panna Udvardy in a matter of one hour and 20 minutes. Swiatek does it after beating the German Jule Niemeier despite having one of her worst days.

For the match in Melbourne, in which clearly the least favorable side of the balance is Colombian, two things are on the table: the score and Osorio’s clash with the true peak he wants to reach.

the illusion of the mirror

Although the most pragmatic vision is clearly directed at the game, the experience of facing Swiatek is the ideal opportunity for Osorio to ratify the goals that he confessed to EL TIEMPO for this year: recover the joy of playing and entering the top 20 of the ranking.

Swiatek is her same age, comes from another country far from the great tennis tradition and maintains the idea of ​​making the demands of the circuit – the player’s endless travels and loneliness – work in her favor.

Supported by comprehensive work, which includes permanent psychological support, the “Polish introvert” – as she defined herself in her recent letter in The Players’ Tribune – has managed to establish herself as the figure that marks and will mark women’s tennis.

This is demonstrated by the facts of doubling today in points to its pursuer in the ranking, the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, having achieved the best streak so far in the 21st century37 games without losing, and close in 2022 the season with the most titles in the last decade on the women’s circuit, with eight trophies.

Faced with Swiatek’s reflection, Osorio could be moved by the path he has taken. For this season, in the midst of signatures with different international sponsorships, the woman from Cucuteña chose to bet her process on the team of Albert Costa, a Spanish tennis player, who has a sports psychologist among his immutable companions.

In addition, Osorio reinforced his physical work strategy to ward off the ghost of injuries, which have haunted his career and have not allowed it to flourish as promised.

The biggest challenge

Photo: Francisco Guasco. efe

Back on the court, Osorio faces a woman who may allow her to play longer points than those taller tennis players, who have made her suffer by betting everything on her serve.

Swiatek is a player with such an impeccable forehand and two-handed backhand that she defines few points on the net. Her precision and power are the weapons that Osorio should counter with good footwork and several nifty shots.

In addition, you will have to test the work you have been doing in your service, since any assignment will be charged. And at the top of tennis, concessions are synonymous with condemnations.

ANDRES FELIPE BALAGUERA SARMIENTO

SPORTS JOURNALIST EL TIEMPO

