Monday, February 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Camila Osorio does not stop: new best position in the ranking of women’s tennis

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Maria Camila Osorio at Wimbledon 2021

Maria Camila Osorio at Wimbledon 2021

Maria Camila Osorio at Wimbledon 2021

The Colombian, who will play again at the end of February, establishes herself in the ‘top 50’ in the world.

Camila Osorio has not played since January and still continues to climb the ladder of women’s tennis.

The woman from Cucuta, who was active in the last Australian Open in singles and doubles, is in 47th place. Osorio has 1,147 points and is 143 points behind Tereza Martincova, who is in 40th place.

The return to the circuit

Maria Camila Osorio at Wimbledon 2021

Maria Camila Osorio at Wimbledon 2021

Camila Osorio will return to the circuit tracks on February 28. The tennis player will be playing the tournament in Guadalajara. E. Raducanu (number 13 in the world) leads the list of attendees at said event.

The young Colombian athlete remains firm on the path to surpassing the mark of Fabiola Zuluaga, who in 2005 reached 16th place in the WTA ranking.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Camila #Osorio #stop #position #ranking #womens #tennis

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The lack of control in sports aid grips the PSC of L'Hospitalet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.