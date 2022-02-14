Camila Osorio does not stop: new best position in the ranking of women’s tennis

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Maria Camila Osorio at Wimbledon 2021
The Colombian, who will play again at the end of February, establishes herself in the ‘top 50’ in the world.
February 13, 2022, 11:06 PM
Camila Osorio has not played since January and still continues to climb the ladder of women’s tennis.
The woman from Cucuta, who was active in the last Australian Open in singles and doubles, is in 47th place. Osorio has 1,147 points and is 143 points behind Tereza Martincova, who is in 40th place.
The return to the circuit
Camila Osorio will return to the circuit tracks on February 28. The tennis player will be playing the tournament in Guadalajara. E. Raducanu (number 13 in the world) leads the list of attendees at said event.
The young Colombian athlete remains firm on the path to surpassing the mark of Fabiola Zuluaga, who in 2005 reached 16th place in the WTA ranking.
SPORTS
