The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen, revealed this Tuesday (15, Sunday night in Brazil) that he tested positive for covid-19 after receiving more than a dozen world leaders, including the American Joe Biden, in a summit in Phnom Penh.

He said on Facebook that he tested positive when he arrived in Indonesia for the G20 summit, but that he had no symptoms.

Hun Sen had mask-free meetings with leaders of eight Southeast Asian countries, the United States, China, Japan, Australia and Canada, at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which ended on Sunday.

“Dear compatriots, I tested positive for covid-19”, he posted on Facebook, explaining that he had tested himself every day before traveling to the G20 in Bali and that it always came back negative.

“I am not sure when this virus reached me, but when I arrived, the Indonesians took a sample from me at night and in the morning I was confirmed positive for covid-19,” he added.

For security reasons, the Cambodian delegation will return to its country on Tuesday, said the prime minister, so it will miss its meetings with the presidents of China, Xi Jinping, and France, Emmanuel Macron.