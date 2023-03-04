When talking to overweight and obese people, doctors stress the importance of reducing the amount of food first before talking about physical activity in order to get rid of this problem.

The reason for this is that a small piece of candy, which does not remain in the person’s mouth for seconds, takes an hour or more in order to burn the calories that it brings to his body.

The preferred type of physical activity, for many, to burn calories is walking, but it may not be effective, especially if it is for a short period.

The British newspaper “The Sun” reviewed the number of steps needed to walk to burn the calories found in popular sweets and foods:

One large pepperoni pizza contains 2478 calories: 61,500 steps needed, takes about 9 hours.

A 100-gram box of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream contains 263 calories: 6,517 steps, 57 minutes sweat.

A small hot dog sandwich contains 328 calories: it takes 8,127 steps, takes about an hour and 11 minutes.

A 25-gram bag of potato chips contains 131 calories: 3246 steps needed, 29 minutes.

Chocolate bar weighing 45 grams contains 240 calories: needs 5947 steps, takes 52 minutes.

These amounts of foods may not satisfy the hunger of many, so they resort to eating more of them, which means an increase in calories, and thus weight gain, especially if this is not matched by an increase in physical activity.

But the nature of modern life does not give people time to practice walking for long hours.

The solution is embodied in the following two options: