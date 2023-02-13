There Season 2 Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 has arrived, as announced by the launch trailer published by Activision Blizzard. It is a spectacular video in which we can see some of the new content, obviously rendered in the most emotional way possible.

Among the contents of Season 2, the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Return map stands out, the Restore Honor mechanic, designed to make players recover their dog tags and those of their companions in exchange for various rewards and the Search and Seizure contracts, which require to steal vehicles from the Shadow Company.

Also back the Gulag 1v1, there have been changes to loot, inventory, and gear. Naturally there will also be a general update of the game, with various bug fixes and problems reported in recent weeks.

As for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, here comes the ranked matches, four new maps, a new operator called Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda, new weapons and six modes, including the Infected one. Three are available immediately, with the others to be released over the next few weeks.