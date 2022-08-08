Activision has finally announced the dates of the multiplayer beta from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2which as tradition has it will be playable first on PlayStation console, then on PC and Xbox. The beta will start on September 16, 2022 and will have an early access period for players who have pre-ordered it. Then, from 18 to 20 September it will be playable on the PlayStation console.

The players PC and Xbox will come into play starting from the second segment, which will start on 22 September 2022 for those who have booked, then from 24 to 26 September for all others. Be that as it may, here is the complete calendar:

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Beta Calendar

PlayStation players will be treated favorably due to previous agreements between Sony and Activision. Things will likely change in the future, as Microsoft wants to acquire Activision, but for the term of the contract, this will be the case.

The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta will include a new map, called the Marina Grand Prix, designed for 6v6 battles. It will be set in a racing circuit and you can see a teaser in the tweet below.

For the rest we remind you that Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available starting from 28 October 2022 for all platforms.