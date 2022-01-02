“I heard it at lunchtime yesterday. Paolo was calm, I’m sure, he didn’t commit suicide ». And the Rome Prosecutor’s Office opens a dossier for death as a consequence of another crime. It’s yellow about the actor’s death Paolo Calissano, 55, found lifeless Thursday evening in his home in Balduina. The door closed without locks, the body lying on the bed, the cell phone, off, on the sofa. The house, on the ground floor in via Alberto Cadlolo 90, in order. Psychiatric drugs everywhere, especially in the bedroom and in the kitchen.

The investigations of the carabinieri – we read on The newspaper – focus on the substances seized and subjected to analysis in the Ris laboratories, on the actor’s telephone traffic, on the filming of video cameras in the area. The prosecutor ordered the external necropsy inspection on the corpse and then disposed of theautopsy and toxicological analyzes. First question: was there someone with Calissano, since the entrance was not double-locked from the inside? Was there any drug, cocaine, among the drugs found? It is the former partner of the actor, Fabiola Palese, 43, beautician, to remember the last hours before the dramatic discovery.

“Paolo was a good person, they had all put him aside despite having paid for that damn accident in which a woman died of an overdose. We no longer lived together, but we remained great friends. We loved each other, I was always there for him and he was always there for me. Point. Sometimes we fought: he was depressed, I tried to shake him. He took anxiolytics, mood-control drugs, sleep medicines. Often he didn’t go out for days, I insisted, he got angry and blocked me on WhatsApp. Like last time.

But on the morning of December 29th I realized that he had unlocked me. We spoke between one and two in the afternoon. We were talking about the New Year. We should have suffered in the evening ». The caretaker of the building confirms that he saw him in the morning. Hours go by, the phone rings empty. The last login on Whatsapp is 20.18. The next morning, December 30, the smartphone is off, probably the battery is flat. Is Calissano already dead as claimed by the first examination by the medical examiner? The ex-partner, who runs a B&B in the Prati district, is worried. He has the keys to the apartment for emergencies. Fabiola fears the worst, at 20.30 she is accompanied by a friend.

«Only I entered the bedroom – she reminds me The newspaper -, I found it stretched out, it was terrible. An ambulance arrives with a doctor with the carabinieri, but there is nothing to be done. «Paolo was addicted to those drugs – continues Fabiola Palese -, so much so that in October he was hospitalized for a month in a clinic to detoxify and get out of that addiction. But they had all isolated him. The world of entertainment, which now mourns him, has been merciless with him ». A mix of benzodiazepines and other substances the hypothesis of the death of the famous actor. Hence also the importance of clarifying the role of his attending physician and, possibly, hunting down a possible drug dealer in case the death is traced back to the use of drugs.