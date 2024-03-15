The city of Los Angeles, in California, United Statesalready has the implementation of robotaxismade available by the Waymo company, which consist of vehicles that take their passengers to their destination without a driver.

The future has already arrived in the city in the west of the country, where Fifty autonomous vehicles operate on a trial basis to ensure security before implementing large-scale utilization.

The operation responds to a sensor and radar system installed in the vehicle that allow you to determine when you should brake to avoid an accident, as well as a geolocation system that tells you where you should go. In addition, the automation is monitored by a remote human for greater security.

Although the State of California is not the first place where robotaxis are installed Like the transport vehicles of the future, this is not a complete guarantee of safety either. In San Francisco, as reported Telemundothere is a precedent that does not excite users, because one of the vehicles ran over a cyclist, causing minor injuries.

If you are in Los Angeles and want to try the innovative service, you just have to download the application and request the vehicle, which is currently free due to its trial status.

Cross opinions of the robotaxi

For and against, multiple arguments collide with each other regarding the use of robotaxis. Among users, there are those who do not trust an automatic service due to the vehicle's inability to improvise, and other factors such as a possible failure in the systems. On the other hand, many people maintain that the absence of a driver gives them even more confidence.

The debate also reaches Taxi, Uber and other similar systems drivers who condemn the implementation of robotaxi due to fear that it will take away their economic livelihood.