Days before it comes into force the regulations that increase the minimum wage for fast food workers, California companies reacted to this and gave rise to an unexpected phenomenon that affects employee benefits. From different measures, which included layoffs, cutting hours and stopping the hiring of personnelcompanies seek to avoid increased costs and adjust to new demands.

Throughout 2023, The update of the minimum wage indicator was discussed in several states. Since the federal amount has not been updated for more than a decade and is not usually taken as a real reference in different places in the United States, several states have their own measures and recently the discussion has been undertaken to update this indicator.

In that sense, California managed to approve an increase in the minimum wage that is ready to apply from April 1. Specifically, the improvement implies that fast food restaurant workers will be paid US$20 per hour in the state. However, the measure generated a similar reaction in several companies.

California companies laid off employees due to the increase in the minimum wage

With the aim of reducing costs in the face of the imminent application of the minimum wage increase, state companies carried out a series of measures. First of all, Many of them have made layoffs and reductions in staff in recent days.. Along the same lines, other decisions were also made that, although they did not necessarily involve layoffs, went in the same direction.

California's minimum wage increase led to layoffs. Photo: Share

Specifically, other fast food companies have carried out the cessation of hiring new personnel. Furthermore, also hours were reduced for many employees so that the increase in the cost of paying the new salary does not imply a loss of profits.