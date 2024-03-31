Throughout 2023, The update of the minimum wage indicator was discussed in several states. Since the federal amount has not been updated for more than a decade and is not usually taken as a real reference in different places in the United States, several states have their own measures and recently the discussion has been undertaken to update this indicator.
California companies laid off employees due to the increase in the minimum wage
With the aim of reducing costs in the face of the imminent application of the minimum wage increase, state companies carried out a series of measures. First of all, Many of them have made layoffs and reductions in staff in recent days.. Along the same lines, other decisions were also made that, although they did not necessarily involve layoffs, went in the same direction.
Specifically, other fast food companies have carried out the cessation of hiring new personnel. Furthermore, also hours were reduced for many employees so that the increase in the cost of paying the new salary does not imply a loss of profits.
