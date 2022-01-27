The sculptor Dan Medina honored the basketball champion with a monument built on the hill of Calabasas, California, where the accident occurred two years ago

Genoa – Two years after the tragic accident, which cost the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 other people, the sculptor Dan Medina honored the American basketball player with a statue made right on the hill of Calabasas, north of Los Angeles, in the US state of California, where the helicopter in which the victims were traveling crashed. The monument, in bronze and weighing a total of about 70 kilos, depicts the star of the Lakers, one of the best players in the NBA, hugged his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria, nicknamed Gigi, represented with the ball under her arm and wearing the basketball uniform, a passion that the “Black Mamba” had transmitted to her and that united them even more.

“The heroes come and go, but the legends remain forever”, is the inscription engraved at the foot of the statue which shows all the names of the victims who on January 26, 2020 were on board the aircraft that took off from the Orange County airport -John Wayne is on his way to Thousand Oak which most likely crashed in thick fog and, as confirmed by federal aviation safety officials, to pilot error.

In the last few hours, the statue, only temporary and a smaller version of a larger one still under construction, was a pilgrimage destination for Bryant fans: “The climb up to here was exciting, with flowers, t-shirts and hats,” Medina told the local press.

