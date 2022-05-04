Thursday, May 5, 2022
Cali vs. Corinthians, Copa Libertadores, live, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2022
in Sports
AlwaysReady vs. Cali

Action from the match Always Ready vs. Cali

Photo:

Martin Alipaz. Eph

Action from the match Always Ready vs. Cali

Group F match of the competition.

Coming from less to more, the Brazilian Corinthians climbed to the top of Group E of Libertadores. On the fourth date he travels to Colombia without midfielder Paulinho to face his escort, Deportivo Cali, who has already surprised the favorite Boca playing at home.

On the bittersweet day of Sunday, the ‘Timão’ reached the top of the Brasileirao with the victory (1-0) against Fortaleza and lost former Barcelona and Brazilian national team player Paulinho due to a torn ligament in his left knee.

It may interest you: (Real Madrid: see the goals that take it to the Champions League final, video)

Cali, on the other hand, only thinks about Libertadores, after their premature elimination from the Colombian tournament, of which they are current champions. At the Palmaseca Stadium, the sugar producers have already defeated Boca (2-0) on the first day of the group.

See the match here.

