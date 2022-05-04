Cali vs. Corinthians, Copa Libertadores, live, minute by minute

Coming from less to more, the Brazilian Corinthians climbed to the top of Group E of Libertadores. On the fourth date he travels to Colombia without midfielder Paulinho to face his escort, Deportivo Cali, who has already surprised the favorite Boca playing at home.

On the bittersweet day of Sunday, the ‘Timão’ reached the top of the Brasileirao with the victory (1-0) against Fortaleza and lost former Barcelona and Brazilian national team player Paulinho due to a torn ligament in his left knee.

Cali, on the other hand, only thinks about Libertadores, after their premature elimination from the Colombian tournament, of which they are current champions. At the Palmaseca Stadium, the sugar producers have already defeated Boca (2-0) on the first day of the group.



