The Cali Sports Association was sanctioned with four dates of partial suspension from the plaza, South Tribune, and a fine of thirteen million nine hundred and twenty thousand

pesos ($13,920,000), for the aggression of the fans against the linesman in the match against National.

The Dimayor Disciplinary Commission made the decision for incurring in the infraction described in numerals 1, 4, 5 and 6 of the CDU of the FCF; in the match played for the 4th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II 2023 League, against the Atlético Nacional SA club

The decision

The referee’s report was as follows:

“At minute 70 from the south stand they threw a full beer can at the referee

assistant 1, hitting him on the right side of the head. The game was interrupted for 7 minutes in which the health status of the assistant referee was evaluated, after seeing the improvement in the health status of the assistant referee and the Commissioner and the head of security guaranteeing the safety of the match participants. ; the game resumed at min 77″, it was specified.

And he added: “In the 83rd minute and in the resumption of a corner kick on the South-Eastern side, supporters of the local team threw objects such as: (bottles and coins, without hitting the player of the visiting team, the game was delayed 2 min to resume.”

The subject who assaulted the referee. Photo: Screenshots

According to the reports, the committee warned that “spectators located in the south stand of the stadium threw objects at a match official, specifically a linesman during the match; (ii) That the throwing of

objects was identified by the two match officials; (iii) That the evidenced throw had the consequence of hitting the linesman on the head, (iv) That additionally the match was interrupted for a period of 7 minutes, (v) That five minutes after the restart they were thrown again objects, this time, against the rival team and, (vi) That the second throwing of objects resulted in the interruption of the match process for a period of two minutes”.

The committee warns that throwing objects is reproached conduct

in different pronouncements of this disciplinary authority, since it is not acceptable that whoever is inside the field of play is the object of aggression in the country’s stadiums.

Even less match officials, who not only carry out an essential activity for the development of the matches, but on whom rest certain duties of respect on the part of all who attend the stadium, whether they are spectators or members of the clubs.

Richard Ortiz, on the ground after the attack from the stands. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda / EL TIEMPO

“Once the reports presented by the Match Referee and the Field Commissioner were assessed, compliance with the legal and factual assumptions of numerals 1, 4, 5 and 6 of article 84 of the CDU of the FCF was observed, while objects were thrown against both a match official and a member of the rival team, the first being hit in the head.For this reason, the Committee opted for a sanction of partial suspension from the square considering all the circumstances of attenuation and set the number of dates at four (4)”, warns the report.

Against this decision, an appeal is made before this Committee and an appeal is made before the Disciplinary Commission of DIMAYOR.

