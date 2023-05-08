Monday, May 8, 2023, 5:11 p.m.

















This Thursday the General Assembly of Members of Caja Rural Central met where the accounts corresponding to the 2021 financial year presented by the Governing Council, Manuel Ruiz, president of CRC and José Víctor Guillén, general director, have been approved.

The General Assembly of Members of CRC, meeting in Orihuela, has unanimously approved the annual accounts presented by the Governing Council of the entity, as well as the corporate management as of December 31, 2021.

The president has described the year 2021 in general terms as “a year that has been marked by an uneven global economic recovery, with economic growth, in the first quarters of the year, and a decrease in it in the last one”. Even so, the financial sector has had a good year allowing CRC to improve its efficiency, increase its solvency and liquidity and thus continue with its support policies for individuals, companies, institutions and social organizations.

The general director of the entity wanted to highlight its solvency by showing the own resources computable amounting to €195 million with a positive evolution compared to the previous year of 22.36 million euros. These figures show a solvency ratio of 17%, which is 113% higher than the minimum required by current regulations. In the Management Report to the Assembly, he explained the closing of the balance sheet and accounts for the 2021 financial year, which resulted in a net result of €12 millionwith a growth of 20% compared to the previous year.

During the Assembly, the president pointed out that these results would not have been possible without the trust placed by all the partners and clients and the dedication and commitment shown by the 312 workers of the Province of Alicante and the Region of Murcia.

This is why the entity allocated in 2021, 1 million euros to the Education and Promotion Fund to finance the training of members and the human team in cooperative principles and values ​​or in specific areas of their activity, disseminate cooperative, cultural, professional and assistance activities in the local environment to improve the quality of life.

The Assembly closed the presentation of the Total Assets that total close to 3,000 million euros with an increase of 300 million euros compared to 2020, which represents a relative increase of 11.5%.







Prospects for the financial year 2022



Faced with this adverse panorama, Caja Rural Central sets positive growth and improvement objectives for this 2022, such as increasing its presence in the Province of Alicante and the Region of Murcia. Other objectives are aimed at continuing to improve efficiency, solvency and productivity, comply with improvements in financial ratios, improve customer and human team satisfaction and promote the strengthening and consolidation of the group.

Therefore, 2022 is presented, according to the general director of CRC, as “an optimistic year of both financial and social growth, in which we will promote the support and development of all sectors of the population, maintaining our profile of prudence and a value-focused business model.









About Caja Rural Central



Caja Rural Central is a financial entity that has 75 branches, 48 ​​in the province of Alicante and 27 in the Region of Murcia, and a workforce of over 300 people.

For 103 years, they have worked every day to satisfy the economic needs of partners and clients, accompanying them with close, specialized and honest advice and a transparent value proposition. CRC’s human team is the engine of its evolution and the main axis on which its strategy is based.

They are part of the Caja Rural Group. A group of consolidated entities with which they share synergies that enhance their competitiveness and access to national and international markets, maintaining their closeness, flexibility and agility in responding to partner and customer needs.