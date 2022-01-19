Cabal and Farah triumphed in their first appearance at the Australian Open

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Robert Farah and Juan SebastiÃ¡n Cabal.
The Colombians will advance to the second stage after beating Alexei Popyrin and Lloyd Harris.
January 19, 2022, 03:37 AM
In the early hours of this Wednesday, Colombian tennis players Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah They triumphed in their participation in the first round of the Australian Open.
Cabal and Farah faced Australian Alexei Popyrin and South African Lloyd Harris.
(Also read: Colombia, with a presence in mixed doubles at the Australian Open)
In the game, which lasted about an hour and a half, the Colombians took a firm step to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.
In the first set, the result was for the nationals, with a result of 6-4.
In the second set, an even result of 7-6 forced them to go to the ‘tie break’, where the Colombians set the tone for victory.
Colombian tennis players will have to wait to find out who they will face in the second round of the tournament in Australia.
They are also looking forward to their mixed doubles debut.
TIME
