Wednesday, January 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cabal and Farah triumphed in their first appearance at the Australian Open

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Juan Sebastian Cabal

Robert Farah and Juan SebastiÃ¡n Cabal.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal.

The Colombians will advance to the second stage after beating Alexei Popyrin and Lloyd Harris.

In the early hours of this Wednesday, Colombian tennis players Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah They triumphed in their participation in the first round of the Australian Open.

Cabal and Farah faced Australian Alexei Popyrin and South African Lloyd Harris.

(Also read: Colombia, with a presence in mixed doubles at the Australian Open)

In the game, which lasted about an hour and a half, the Colombians took a firm step to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

In the first set, the result was for the nationals, with a result of 6-4.

In the second set, an even result of 7-6 forced them to go to the ‘tie break’, where the Colombians set the tone for victory.

Colombian tennis players will have to wait to find out who they will face in the second round of the tournament in Australia.

They are also looking forward to their mixed doubles debut.

TIME

More news

María Camila Osorio: Why did you lose to Osaka? she explains it

María Camila Osorio, to the ‘top’ 50, is the third Colombian to do so

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Cabal #Farah #triumphed #appearance #Australian #Open

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Galli in Agorà, quarrel on TV about covid and school - Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.