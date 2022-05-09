This Sunday, on the clay of Manolo Santana, in Madrid, Colombian doubles players Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost to the pair made up of the Dutch Wesley Koolhof and the British Neal Skupski, 7-6 (4) 6-4 and 10-5 and they missed what could be their third Masters 1,000 title, the 20th in their joint career.

In a vibrant final, before the seventh seed of the tournament, the tennis players from Cali suffered after Cabal suffered a sprained ankle at the beginning of the second set. The Colombians fell after a game that lasted for two hours and six minutes in the second Masters of the clay court tour of the ATP circuit.

So was the gamefirst set

At the beginning, the Caleños were very firm. In the third ‘game’, they managed to break the second serve of the Europeans. Although he suffered penalties in the sixth game, Robert Farah continued to show that his serve remains stainless, as well as with the ‘ace’ with which he certified the victory in the semifinal. Cabal, firm in most of his receptions and somewhat better in his services, although Koolhof broke his serve in the eighth game.

In the ‘tie-break’, the mobility of the ‘Colombian power’ was much more decisive than the security of Koolhof. Farah from the baseline + Cabal at the net = first set for. 7-6 (4).

second set

An emboldened Cabal led the first game for the Caleños. Later, a misstep in the last point of the second game took him to the floor and seemed to compromise his right ankle. Although he was worried at first, he decided to continue. In the end, the Europeans showed a high level, saved three breaks and took the Colombians to the ‘super tie break’.

‘Super tie-break’

Koolhof and Skupski had their best moment at the end of the match. They came to have the Colombians seven points apart. It was finally 10-5.

What’s next for doubles

Cabal and Farah lost their second Masters 1,000 final in a row, after Monte Carlo a couple of weeks ago.

This week, the doubles players will return to the land of the Rome Masters, where they have triumphed twice (2018 and 2019). His first rivals will be the Americans Tommy Paul and Reilly Opelka, two players against whom, in principle, they should not have much difficulty.

