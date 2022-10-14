A car that you can buy as an occasion with the skis included. And what kind!

We Dutch have to be at peace with the fact that skiing in our country is only possible in a ski hall. For skiing on real mountains you will have to move to a Val Thorens or Tirol. Then you want a car that feels at home there. You can buy it now. Even if it looks very much like a car that feels out of place there.

Aston Martin Vantage James Bond Edition

It is, however, the coolest car that includes the skis. We found an Aston Martin Vantage James Bond Edition as an occasion. Normally Aston Martin is very good at getting a regular model at Q (their bespokedepartment) for a cool color and to put it in the price list for more money. With a long history you can always find something that fits. The James Bond Edition picks up the most famous piece of history there is: the James Bond connection with Aston Martin.

The Living Daylights

Aston Martin has so many times released a Q model with a half-baked 007 hat tick. Yes, this Vantage more or less is. Still, we think he’s actually quite brilliant. The car is composed like the V8 Vantage in the Bond film The Living Daylights in 1987. In a wonderful chase as only James Bond can have in a cold area, everything is demolished, but the highlight is that Bond is equipped with his brown Vantage with skis under the car. Handy for when the chase suddenly finds itself on a snowy path.

On the Vantage Bond Edition, the skis are not under the car, but on the roof. There is, however, a yellow accent line in the side skirts that is reminiscent of the skis and gives a nice accent to the brown paintwork – identical to that of the Bond-Vantage from 1987 – and the classic-looking silver rims. As mentioned, you do get skis, but for your own feet. These are mounted on the rear window with a special holder and also have the colors of the skis as in the film. And so you suddenly have the coolest car for a skiing holiday.

Occasion

The James Bond Edition of the Aston Martin Vantage was presented in 2020 in an edition of 100 pieces. Fortunately, one of them is now showing up as an occasion. The skis were officially an option, but the first owner checked it. An act of heroism, because it makes this Vantage very cool. The car itself is therefore a (V8) Vantage from 2021, with the 510 hp AMG V8 in the front. Nice for the purist: the gearbox is the manual seven-speed Aston Martin. A 007 logo is embroidered in the seats.

To buy

This Aston Martin Vantage James Bond Edition is therefore fun for the 007 fan, but also for the better ski holidays. Enough reasons to want him. The car is for sale in the UK with only 50 miles (80 kilometres) on the clock. The selling party asks 157,500 pounds (180,940 euros) for it. You can buy on the ad from PistonHeads.

This article Buy the ideal occasion for a skiing holiday appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #ideal #occasion #ski #holiday