“Gummy Bears”the code name for a supposed new game in development at Bungiewill take advantage of theUnreal Engine 5 as a graphics engine, according to a report published by the portal TheGamePost based on multiple sources it deems credible.

The first details on this particular project from the PlayStation Studios team emerged last month from the same portal, with its sources describing Gummy Bears, as a MOBA featuring a “cute and colorful” designin line with the code name (i.e. “gummy bears”), and “neon”, elements from RTS and isometric view.

According to the new information, which should clearly be taken with a pinch of salt, Gummy Bears will be made in Unreal Engine, in particular with the latest version of the Epic Games graphics engineand will arrive on current generation platforms.

Insider Gaming, the portal led by the well-known Tom Henderson, claims that it cannot corroborate this information at the moment, but points out that on the official Bungie website there are some job advertisements that require knowledge of the C++ language, used by various graphics engines, including the Unreal Engine.