I.According to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), in the debate about a general vaccination requirement, all federal states have spoken out in favor of introducing it. “All 16 heads of government have acknowledged that they are in favor of a general compulsory vaccination,” said Scholz after the federal-state consultations on the corona situation on Friday. “I feel maximally supported here.”

According to North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU), the Federal Government and the Bundestag are requested to take the necessary precautions for the introduction of compulsory vaccinations. He named the beginning of February as the time for this. “We need speed and leadership,” said the chairman of the conference of prime ministers. “There shouldn’t be a feeling that this central question is being used to tactics.”

Scholz defended the planned procedure to let the Bundestag decide on the compulsory vaccination. This is “an appropriate procedure for such a far-reaching encroachment. The Bundestag intends to discuss various group motions from MPs in the near future. The federal government does not want to take action itself, which has met with criticism from the opposition.

Berlin’s governing mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) also defended the planned procedure for compulsory vaccination and pointed out that there should be a general “orientation debate” in January. Various applications for a general compulsory vaccination or a graduated regulation for particularly vulnerable groups are expected. A third template contains a no to mandatory vaccination.

Regarding the new regulations for isolation and quarantine, Scholz said: “Those who have been boosted no longer have to be in quarantine as a contact person.” All others could leave the quarantine or isolation after ten days if there were no more symptoms. This period can be shortened with a PCR test or a recognized rapid test.