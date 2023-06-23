Friday, June 23, 2023
Bump in the Basketball League: Caribbean takes out the champion Titanes and goes to the final

June 23, 2023
June 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Bump in the Basketball League: Caribbean takes out the champion Titanes and goes to the final

Titans

Titans vs Caribean.

Photo:

wplay basketball league

Titans vs Caribean.

The current champion and dominator in recent years is left out.

Caribbean Storm of San Andres gave the big surprise in the season of the Colombian professional basketball league by defeating Titans and qualify for the grand final.

Titanes has been the clear dominator of the tournament, since they had seven consecutive titles, they were on their way to eighth, but the San Andrés box crossed them to break the story.

Caribbean prevailed this Thursday at the Elías Chegwin Coliseum by a score of 83-76 against the Titanes of Barranquilla to settle in the grand final.

See also  Sports - NBA 2022-2023: the Lakers fall against Portland and add three defeats in the campaign

