Payton Gendron, author of the shooting that last May 14 cost the lives of ten people in a supermarket in upstate New York, most of them black, pleaded guilty today to all charges filed by the state prosecutor’s office, which can lead to life imprisonment.

The 18-year-old who describes himself as a white supremacist will be sentenced on February 15, 2023. Gendron still faces federal charges, some of which could carry the death penalty, ABC channel 7 highlights.

It further indicates that Gendron is the first to be charged with hate-motivated domestic terrorism in New York under a 2020 statute, which was adopted following a 2019 shooting in El Paso, Texas, against Latinos.

“That charge (domestic terrorism), should the defendant be convicted, only carries one sentence: life in prison without parole,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said when presented with the state charges. .

Two people embrace near the scene of a mass shooting at Tops Friendly Market store and grocery in Buffalo, New York.

Gendron was indicted on 25 statewide charges last June, including nationwide terrorism and 10 counts of first-degree hate-motivated murder, as well as 10 counts of second-degree murder, three of attempted murder as a hate crime and another for possession of a weapon.

Gendron used an assault rifle for the kill. The attacker traveled several hours to reach the “Tops” supermarket, and when he got out of the vehicle he was very heavily armed with tactical gear.

He was also wearing a military helmet and a camera that was broadcasting live what he was doing, on the Twitch platform, which belongs to Amazon.

In the parking lot of the shopping center, he shot four people, three of whom died, and then entered the premises, where he continued shooting, until he finally killed ten people, mostly blacks.

At the federal level, he faces 26 charges for committing a hate crime that resulted in death and a hate crime that involved bodily harm (in the case of those injured) and also for the use of a weapon, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The author of the massacre left a 180-page manifesto in which he collected his racist and white supremacist ideas and detailed his plans for the attack.

EFE