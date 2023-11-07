The streets of the neighborhood Mouth, one of the most colorful and visited in Buenos Aires, They were a hive of excitement hours before the final of the Libertadores Cupwith entire families dressed in blue and gold and one dream in mind: winning the ‘Seventh’.

in the neighbor Lezama Park, which acts as a border with another historic neighborhood that is equally visited by tourists, that of San Telmo, hundreds of fans

Boca Juniors gathered together dressed in their team’s t-shirts while they sang and drank happily, waiting for the night to culminate with the long-awaited title.

From the bars and houses with the televisions on to the public spaces occupied by fans trying to guess some image of the match, the excitement for the twelfth final of the ‘Xeneize’ team was more than evident.

In a small place on the street Juan de Dios FilibertoClose to The Bombonera, the legendary Boca Juniors stadium, adults and children gathered in front of the television without letting the sound of the narrators be heard.

Boca fans in Copacabana See also Edwin Cardona: his sister scores tremendous free kick goal, video Photo: Aníbal Greco. La Nación (Argentina-GDA)

“Go, go, go, Boooo, go, go, go, Boooo” was the only thing that could be heard, between bangs on tables and walls, while the players from both teams carried out different sets of the game.

Fluminense’s first goal, achieved by the Argentine German Cano In the 35th minute, far from lowering the spirits, it led the Boca fans to cheer louder and louder, waving their arms so that the quieter ones also let themselves be carried away by the passion.

The fight

Buenos Aires burned that Saturday. The Boca Juniors fans had to put up with the mockery of the fans of the other teams after falling into Rio de Janeiro.

One of the loudest altercations occurred in the subway hours after the game, when fans of River Plate and Boca Juniors clung to the goals, as the video shows.

