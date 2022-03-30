Bruce Willisfamous 67-year-old actor and important representative of the Hollywood industry, officially announced his retirement after being diagnosed with a disease called aphasia, which affects various language abilities.

This sad news for the millions of followers of this outstanding and beloved actor was given by Rumer Willisone of the daughters of the famous, through a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“To the incredible fans of Bruce, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and recently he was diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him.” says the text, which is signed by her, her sisters, and the actor’s partners, Demi Moore and Emma Heming.

YOU CAN SEE: Bruce Willis was kicked out of a pharmacy for not wearing a mask

“This is a truly challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for your continued love, compassion and support. We’re going through this as a strong family unit. and we wanted to let his fans know because we know how much he means to you, just like you do to him.” “Like Bruce always says, ‘Live it big,’ and together we plan to do just that. With love, Emma, ​​Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.”

Bruce Willis announces his retirement from acting due to health problems. Photo: Rumer Willis/Instagram

What are the most emblematic movies of Bruce Willis?

Bruce Willis He is one of the oldest actors in action films. At 67 years old, he is remembered for his roles in “Die Hard”, “Sixth Sense”, “Twelve Monkeys”, “The Fifth Element”, “Armageddon”, and “Unprotected”, among others.

Bruce Willis in Die Hard. Photo: diffusion.

Bruce Willis and his relationship with Demi Moore

Despite no longer being a couple, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have shown that they are friends and always watch over the children they have in common. They made that clear during the pandemic, when they spent time together in a country house with their whole family. And that also included the actor’s current partner.

Demi Moore on Instagram

The disease that affects Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis announced his retirement from the entertainment industry due to being recently diagnosed with aphasiaa rare disease that affects the neurological system.

But what is aphasia? It is a disorder that occurs due to lesions in the parts of the brain that control language. According to the Mayo Clinic website, this condition can affect a person’s ability to speak, write and understand language.