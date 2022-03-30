The actor’s family announced on social networks that he is moving away from the cameras after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that affects his ability to communicate. Celebrities and fans took advantage of the moment to honor the winner of a Golden Globe and two Emmys.

The world of cinema woke up with sad news. At 67, actor Bruce Willis leaves acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities. This was announced by Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn through a post on Instagram.

“Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” it reads.

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is a brain disease that manifests itself as a disorder of language and spoken or written communication skills.

It usually occurs after a stroke or head injury. However, it can also arise over time due to brain tumors or degenerative diseases. It is mainly treated with speech therapy and learning non-verbal means of communication.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him,” explained the family of the star of the “Die Hard” franchise, who assures that it is “a really difficult time.” for them.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis attend the “Motherless Brooklyn” premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, October 11, 2019, in New York. © Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

However, they have the “continuous love, compassion, and support” of the fans, to whom they are extremely grateful.

Willis’ relatives assure that they will overcome this situation “as a strong and united family” and will dedicate themselves to “living in the moment”, words that Bruce often mentions.

The brilliant career of the actor

The retirement of the actor born in Germany in 1955 occurs after having released the tape “Gasolline Alley” at the end of February and a week later the action film “A Day to Die”.

These films are part of the more than 100 in which he has participated, in addition to television series.

His talent led him to be awarded a Golden Globe for “Moonlighting”, a series with which he achieved initial fame, although he was also nominated for four more.

Willis also has two Emmy Awards – for the same series and his supporting role in “Friends”, although he was also a candidate for this recognition on another occasion.

And although he did not win any awards for his participation in films such as “Die Hard” (1988), “Pulp Fiction” (1994) and “The Sixth Sense” (1999), they earned him great recognition worldwide. In fact, he has a huge fan following all over the world.

That is why the family dedicates a part of the statement specifically to Willis’ public: “We wanted to tell you, because we know how much it means to you, as well as you to him.”

fan reaction

Several celebrities commented on Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore’s post announcing her retirement. Among the most prominent are those of supermodels Cindy Crawford, Amber Valetta and Peruvian photographer Mario Testino, who sent encouragement to the family and emoticons of hearts.

For her part, actress Curtis Lee Jamie spoke with: “Grace and courage! Love to all of you!”

While Sarah Paulson assured that Willis “was an incredible acting partner” for her, and that “he is the most charming, gentle and hilarious man” she has ever met.

Mexican actress Eiza González wrote a somewhat stronger message in the statement published by one of the actor’s daughters: “I love you and your family. I send you all my love,” she said.

But, just like the celebrities, the fans also lamented the news and paid tribute to the famous.

My heart goes out to #Bruce Willis and his family. His work from him has meant more to me than I could ever put into words and I only hope he gets the care he needs to get better. If this is in fact the end of your acting career, all I can say is thank you. We love you Bruce! — Cody Leach (@CodyLeachYT) March 30, 2022



On his Twitter account, a fan named Cody Leach wrote that his “heart goes out to #BruceWillis and his family” and confessed that “his work has meant more to me than I could put into words” so he only hit say that “if this is indeed the end of your acting career, all I can say is thank you.” His message concluded with: “we love you Bruce”.

Another fan, RiffTrax, wrote on Twitter: “Respect to a fine actor and legendary recording artist, it’s been one hell of a run. #BruceWillis”

With EFE, AP and Reuters