Ignorance, and not intelligence, is what creates chaos. Florestan.

On Thursday, the Quintana Roo prosecutor, Oscar Montes de Oca, confirmed to me that the two shot to death at the Xcaret hotel were Canadian and that, according to information from the Mounted Police, they belonged to an organized crime gang, which was in a settling accounts, and that the FBI and the DEA also participated in the investigation.

This was confirmed by Governor Carlos Joaquín and the next day, Friday, he arrived in the morning where President López Obrador said that he would ask Ambassador Ken Salazar for a report on that intervention, that he was not opposed to working in coordination with agents. foreigners as long as there is information involved and national sovereignty is not violated.

To this, Joaquín said that the president was given wrong information, because I spoke about the exchange of information.

Ambassador Salazar responded on Sunday, confirming the work of the US agents in Quintana Roo and that they were operating within the framework of the new Bicentennial cooperation program and that combating drug, human, arms and violence trafficking is a responsibility of both governments.

The diplomat spoke before starting a binational security meeting in Cancun, also under the protection of said agreement.

The point is that the lack of communication and conflicting versions created this misunderstanding, to say the least, which reached the President of the Republic and led to a series of clarifications, a scenario that does not facilitate the fight against organized crime which, despite everything, keep going.

PATCHWORK

1. HEIGHT.- Mario Delgado went to Durango to ratify Alma Marina Vitela as Morena’s candidate for the government of that state and was booed to the cry of being corrupt, a traitor and they threw eggs at him, for which he had to escape. Then he called them ambitious vulgar that only stain the government of López Obrador. They continue in the method of blaming their conflicts on the president, when the fights are theirs, they can’t and they share;

2. WILL.- After the president announced the existence of his political will, last Saturday the 22nd, the day after his catheterization, he changed the conversation from his health to his will. Yesterday, Claudia Sheinbaum described it as a legacy to the Mexican Nation. How can a secret document be a legacy to the Nation without knowing what it is about? It is the succession; Y

3. PLEASED.- The one from the Spanish government for Quirino Ordaz was made known by Marcelo Ebrard immediately. That of Pedro Salmerón, which the Panamanian Foreign Minister said had already sent the response to the SRE, no. And it must have been denied. Otherwise they would have celebrated. Silence is the space that they are giving themselves to negotiate with the government of Panama, to see if they change it and thus please Palacio.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

#broken #phone