She wanted a selfie with Wembanyama, the new star of the San Antonio Spurs, and got a smack on the face. This is what happened to Britney Spears, according to what the always well-informed American portal TMZ tells. It wasn’t the French champion who hit her, whose character seems anything but abusive, but a member of the security who hadn’t recognized her (as if she would change something …).

It happened in Vegas on Wednesday night. The artist was having dinner at the Catch restaurant of the ARIA Hotel with her husband, Sam Asghari, when she saw the 19-year-old French boy enter, 2.23 meters tall, beige T-shirt, faded jeans, just selected by San Antonio and destined to mark the future of the NBA. Spears ran to take a selfie, she tapped the boy on the back to ask him to turn around, but a security officer intervened and slapped her, to push her away. According to what was reported by TMZ, the singer ended up on the ground, she got up and walked towards her table, without getting upset. The security would have rushed to the table to apologize, but in the meantime the singer’s staff has filed a police report.