British wine tycoon Rollo Gabba was sued by the owner of the building for not having curtains in his apartment. The plaintiff alleges that the defendant violated the rules of residence in the house, reports Daily Mail.

When buying a flat in the London Borough of Kensington in 2007, Gabb agreed to landlord rules. According to the agreement, the three-story luxury apartment should have carpets and “suitable for an elite private residence” curtains.

The rights to the apartment received by the businessman are described by the English term leasehold – the property will belong to Gabb for 99, 125 or 999 years, depending on the contract. During this period, he can sell the apartment or rent it out. At the same time, Gabb is obliged to obey the rules established by the permanent owner. Usually, the owners prohibit repairs or interior changes.

In 2020, Megdad Farrokhzad became the permanent owner of Gabba’s apartment – he acquired the rights to the building, along with the gallery, under the apartment of the magnate. Now Farrokhzad is trying to revoke Gabba’s rights to the apartment through the courts, accusing him of breaking the rule by closing the windows with wooden blinds instead of fabric curtains. Farrokhzad lost the case and received a counterclaim from Gabba. The businessman believes that the homeowner’s accusation is an attempt to prevent him from selling the apartment. The tycoon wants the court to force Farrokhzad to approve the transfer of rights to the apartment to the buyer.

