After the apology of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for attending a party in the garden of his Downing Street residence at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of politicians urged him to step down. About it informs BBC News.

According to the newspaper, parliamentarian, leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross and several deputies made appropriate appeals to the politician. Ross stressed that he intends to initiate a vote of no confidence in Johnson in the 1922 Committee, the Conservative parliamentary group in the House of Commons.

“He is the prime minister, it was his government that set these rules, and he must be held accountable for his actions,” Ross said. At the same time, members of the current cabinet of ministers supported the British Prime Minister and called on the deputies to wait for the results of the official investigation of this incident.

Earlier, during his speech in the House of Commons, the head of the British government admitted that he took part in a festive event that took place on Downing Street on May 20, 2020. He stressed that he considered it a work event and apologized.

The fact that Johnson attended the party at his residence, despite the current epidemiological restrictions, became known on December 20, 2021. The Guardian published a photograph showing Johnson and his wife Carrie sitting at the table, two more people are next to them without observing social distance.