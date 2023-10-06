The British justice system declared itself “incompetent” this Friday in the judicial battle between the

Spanish king emeritus Juan Carlos I and his ex-lover Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who claimed 126 million pounds (165 million dollars) from him for harassmenteither.

This 58-year-old Danish woman, also known by her maiden name, Corinna Larsen, who had a relationship with the then monarch between 2004 and 2009had filed a civil lawsuit in 2020 in London.

In her judgment announced in writing, Judge Rowena Collins Rice concluded that “the High Court of England and Wales does not have jurisdiction to try” this case.

Corinna Larsen was the lover of the King of Spain Juan Carlos I between 2004 and 2009, and for that reason she received a gift of 65 million dollars.

The magistrate pointed out that the complainant “did not sufficiently establish” that the events that gave rise to her claim occurred in England. The former lover of the former monarch assured that the Spanish king emeritus, now 85, harassed her since 2012 seeking to recover “gifts” that include 65 million euros (73 million dollars).

Corinna Larsen showed her disappointment with the court ruling this Friday, in a message sent by his lawyers.

“I am deeply disappointed by the ruling in this case at the High Court of England,” says the plaintiff. In her statement, Larsen leaves the door open to new legal actions.

“The intimidation and harassment towards me and my children continues and aims to completely collapse me. Juan Carlos has deployed his entire arsenal to crush me and the scope of his power is immense. I am considering all options,” he says.

Larsen had recently added a claim for “loss of business and income.” The father of the current king of Spain “emphatically” denied the accusations of threats, intrusions, monitoring, hacking and defamation.

