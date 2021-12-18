RC Saturday 18 December 2021, 23:23



British Minister David Frost could leave the Government in January, dissatisfied among other issues with the government’s management of the pandemic. As advanced this Saturday by the Sunday ‘The Mail on Sunday’, the one who has been a Brexit negotiator before the European Union feels a deep “disappointment” with regard to the ‘premier’ Boris Johnson and the strategies of his cabinet.

Apparently, Frost would be reluctant to apply severe new restrictions, although this circumstance could possibly be the tip of a much larger iceberg. The minister, who had a tough fight with the community authorities during the long process of disengagement from the EU, did not like the scandals that emerged in recent days after discovering the banned parties of Downing Street members in times of restrictions, Johnson included , nor the way in which the fight against climate change or fiscal policy is managed. The newspaper’s website indicates that the negotiator would have decided to leave days ago, but the prime minister has convinced him to continue until January.