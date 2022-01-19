Johnson said, according to the British “Sky News” network, that work from home, the “Covid-19” certificate and the obligation to wear masks will be canceled in England.

These measures had been imposed in England to counter the significant rise in injuries caused by the “Omicron” mutant.

Johnson added that these measures will take effect from Thursday next week.

The British Prime Minister made it clear that people will not be asked to work at home after the specified date.

The members of the House of Commons informed that the infections of the “Covid-19” disease, which is caused by the virus, have decreased, due to the booster dose plan, and that the country has passed the peak of the “Omicron” mutant, which means that the imposed measures can be eased.

And he announced his intention to end the isolation rules for those infected with the disease in the coming weeks.

The announcement of the easing of restrictions in Britain comes a week before the scheduled expiration date.