London (agencies)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law and protect civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

A statement from the British Prime Minister confirmed that Sunak urged, during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the importance of making more efforts to ease restrictions imposed on humanitarian supplies and ensure the ability of the United Nations and relief agencies to reach civilians throughout Gaza.

In this context, he pointed to the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with what this requires of Israel to completely open the Kerem Shalom crossing and allow the delivery of international aid by sea through the port of Ashdod, adding that the United Kingdom stands ready to provide the necessary support in this field.

Sunak believed that “it is necessary to avoid inflaming tensions and undermining security in the West Bank, given that a viable two-state solution is the best way to achieve lasting peace and stability for both sides.”