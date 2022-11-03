“There are no plans to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman told reporters.

“We have looked into this matter under the previous administration, and I can confirm that there are no plans to transfer it,” she added.

On the other hand, London called on all politicians in Israel to “respect minorities” ahead of the release of the final results of the elections, while it seems that Benjamin Netanyahu is returning to power with the help of the far-right parties.

“We call on all Israeli parties to refrain from inflammatory language and to show tolerance and respect towards minorities,” the spokeswoman said.