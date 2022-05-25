May 25 2022 07:57
The British Royal Mint has produced its largest coin ever to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee, a giant 15kg coin commissioned by an antiques collector.
The solid gold coin, 22 millimeters (8.7 inches) in diameter, took 400 hours to mint and is worth 15,000 pounds ($18,772), with a portrait of the 96-year-old queen on one side and the queen’s initials and title surmounted by a tiara on the top. The other face.
“Being the largest UK coin to date, the size and diameter of the piece have allowed us to achieve an exceptional level of precision and detail,” said Paul Morgan, Technical Director of the Royal Mint.
The unnamed private collector said in a statement on Wednesday that the coin’s design was a fitting tribute to the Queen.
The Royal Mint also issued 1.3 million 50 pence coins to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne, an occasion that Britain will celebrate over four days of nationwide events next month.
(Dollar = 0.7990 British Pounds)
Source: Reuters
