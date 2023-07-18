Tony Radakin told Britain’s Sky News on Monday night that the war in Ukraine was a “wake-up call” for his forces, and he needed them to be faster and take greater risks when they arm themselves.

He declared, “The Ukraine war is a wake-up call for us to be faster in acquiring (the weapons of others) and bolder in the range of weapons that we offer, especially as we are in a technological race, and to be more combative when it comes to protecting our country and strengthening our resilience.”

When asked by the British admiral what his country learned from examining the captured Russian armored vehicles, he replied that the matter is “important, because we are in a club of countries. When we obtain Russian equipment or equipment of other countries, which may be dangerous to us in the future, we share knowledge about it.” .

He added that the process of studying Russian mechanisms helps Britain understand how it works and how to jam its communications leading to their destruction, as well as contributing to building better armored vehicles and penetrating enemy defenses.