Daily Mail: Russia is already winning the global race for dominance in the Arctic

The West has big problems in the new global “war” that is flaring up in the Arctic, and Russia is already winning it thanks to its icebreaking technologies. This was stated by a British newspaper columnist Daily Mail David Averre.

As the author of the material noted, Russia has “strategically taken a position at the forefront of the race for dominance in the Arctic” and wins with its natural resources, trade routes and the largest modern fleet in the world.