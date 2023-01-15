The Venezuelan artist Briellawho said on social networks that one of his songs “was very similar” to the one Session 53 that Shakira released this week with producer bizarreYou already have a lawyer.

Is about Jean Paul Vissepoa specialist in music laws and matters who spoke in an interview for the program ‘La Mesa Caliente’, about Telemundo.

Although Briella has said that she “does not want problems” with the Colombian artist, much less sue herquestions arise about why he sought advice from a lawyer.

“More than anything it has been because of the controversy. Both parties are very serious parties. A controversy has been created by a tweet that was made; there is a lot of respect, but it is simply because of the controversy. As Briella says it may be a coincidence and she doesn’t want a bittersweet feeling. It’s not a lawsuit or anything like that, it’s just to settle the matter. It is simply to clarify: if it was a coincidence, it was a coincidence,” Vissepo told Telemundo.

In other words, what the representative of Briella is saying is that want to have direct communication with Shakira’s team to clarify the reason for the similarity between both songs. By the way, “La Mesa Caliente” asked the lawyer if they had already spoken with Shakira’s team.

“We are in the process. There is a lot of respect, I do not want to go into details about those communications. In these cases it is about reaching an amicable agreement, you have to see if something happens”, Vissepo replied after being asked about this point.

The controversy between Briella and Shakira It began the same day that the song by the Colombian woman who has gone around the world was released. The Venezuelan recorded a video on social networks comparing her song “Solo tú” and Session 53 with Bizarrap.

In this sense, the singer put together the pieces in which the similarity would appear and left it open to the interpretation of her audience. For her part, she did not point out that it was plagiarism, but she did use her music as “inspiration”.

“Honestly, if my song was used as an inspiration, if they were inspired in some way I would like to at least get the credit because to me as a songwriter that is worth too much,” he said.

She also expressed that since she was little she has been a follower of the Barranquillera: “She has been an inspiration. (…). I’m not doing this to look for trouble. I’m a lifelong fan of Shakira, I’m a fan of Bizarrap’s work. I’m in ‘shock’, I don’t know what to do”.

“I released my song six months ago and it went viral here on TikTok,” he highlighted, showing that one of the videos posted on the platform exceeded eight million views.

What do the experts think?

Laura Galindo, music expert from RTVC Noticias, analyzed the new song by Shakira and Bizarrap in ‘Señal Colombia’ and gave her verdict on whether or not there was plagiarism in the single. For this she took into account the chords.

“She says the chorus is exactly the same and yes, it’s exactly the same. But I’m going to show you something. It turns out that there’s a formula that exists in popular music and it’s the minor seventh chord. With those notes, if you play them in order with some intermediate notes that are called passing notes, because it gives exactly that melody”, said the expert while doing the demonstration on a piano.

“What’s up? That’s a formula that many have used,” concluded the woman, who then showed three examples of what she was talking about with songs that were released before Briella’s: Remember me, by Caín Guzmán; Dangerous in Love, by Secret Number; and Me & the Rhythm by Selena Gomez.

“Like those three artists, Briella and Shakira, there must be many using the same formula. It’s as if we were accusing all the writers of the ‘Latin American Boom’ of plagiarism who spoke of an afternoon with hot sun,” concluded Galindo, for whom, in definitively, there was no plagiarism.

