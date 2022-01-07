The Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament has begun and Club América has not been able to close its third signing for the championship, obtaining a reinforcement for the far right of the squad has been a crossroads for the Azulcrema board of directors, because of so many names that have emerged in recent months, none have been closed.
One of the players who seemed to have arrived is the 22-year-old Uruguayan youth, Brian Ocampo, who recently just ended his contract with the National from Uruguay and is looking for a new club.
However, according to various portals and media in Mexico, the movement has been complicated because the player’s representative has requested more money from the Aguila institution to take over his services, but those from Coapa are not willing to raise their claims.
Agent Ocampo argues that, being a footballer under 23 years of age, when National Club, where Brian debuted, he is entitled to a percentage of the sale for training rights, but in the Eagles they point out that being a free player and without a contract they do not have to do so.
It is said that the Montevideo team and the representative of the player intend to obtain a figure that is around the $ 4 million, but the capital’s board does not intend to enter into a negotiation with an inflated cost.
Notably, Brian Ocampo he does want to dress in cream blue and, furthermore, he is not in the National for the start of the preseason, so the hours continue to advance and it will be a matter of time to know the outcome of this novel.
Finally, in the most recent update of the theme. Jose Fuentes, highest authority of the National Football Club will send a letter to the board of the América, to the president Santiago Banos and even the owner Emilio Azcarraga, to clarify the situation of the footballer with the Uruguayan club.
Where he will explain the player’s commitment to the institution to receive a figure agreed by both parties regardless of whether the player is as a free agent, as it must be remembered that his contract expired on December 31, 2021.
