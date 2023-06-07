Two games behind closed doors at Rigamonti at the start of next season and 0-3 at the table in the play-out match, drawn 1-1 on the field with Cosenza, which decreed Brescia’s relegation to Serie C. This is the outcome of the resolution of the sports judge, who didn’t have a heavy hand against the Lombard club after the invasion of the pitch and the explosion of ultra violence on June 1st. The company chaired by Massimo Cellino responds to strict liability on the basis of the report of the arbitrator Massa and the report of the collaborators of the federal prosecutor’s office. Having seen the launch of 10 smoke bombs, the definitive suspension after the invasion of the pitch and a 25-minute stoppage, given the clashes between fans and the forces of order, the injured and the damage to cars, the punishment arrived. Even some players will have penalties to serve next season: disqualified for 3 days Fran Karacic (Brescia, in the tunnel leading to the changing rooms put his hands on the neck of an opponent) and Michele Rigione (Cosenza, still in the tunnel, a slap on the face of a rival). Jakub Labojko (Brescia) and Idriz Voca (Cosenza) will be disqualified (booked, they were cautioned).