Maria Antonietta Cutillo had the phone in her hand and the latter, while it was being charged, would have slipped from her hands into the water

A terrible news concerning the death of a girl of only 16 years old, who lost her life in the bathroom of her house in Montefalcione, in the province of Avellino, is of the last few hours. Marie Antoinette Cutillo she was in the bathtub and was reportedly electrocuted when the cell phone she was holding slipped into the water.

A devastating tragedy happened this morning in Montefalcionea small town located in the province of Avellino, in Campania.

The Carabinieri received a desperate call from two parents, who had just found their lifeless body 16 year old daughter in the bath.

Arriving at the scene, the medical rescuers could not help but ascertain the death of the young woman. The soldiers of the weapon, on the other hand, carried out all the necessary findings to clarify the dynamics of what happened and clarify the causes of death.

Maria Antonietta Cutillo dead by electrocution

According to one first reconstructionit would appear that the cause of death was an electric shock or electrocution.

In the tub, in fact, together with the body of Maria Antonietta Cutillo, was found the smartphones of the same young woman.

Apparently the 16-year-old was immersed in the tub and she was talking on the phone with her friend. The probably dead phone prompted her to attach it to the charger cable. Later the same phone would be le slipped from her hands, falling into the water and electrocuting her with an electric shock.

To notice first what was happening would be right the friend that he was on the phone with her, that he heard her scream. Realizing the potential seriousness of the situation, she would called the parents of Marie Antoinette.

The 16-year-old’s body was taken to hospital Muscat of Avellino, where he will remain at the disposal of the judicial authorities and the coroners who will carry out the autopsy. An initial cadaveric inspection would have found signs of burns on hands of the girl. Further updates coming soon.

