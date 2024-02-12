Minister Gilmar Mendes had decided to return Ednaldo Rodrigues to the presidency of the CBF to prevent the Brazilian team from being left out of the dispute, but in the end the team ended up losing on the field

The Brazilian men's football team was defeated on Sunday night (Feb 11, 2024) 1-0 by the Argentina team. With the defeat, Brazil, the current two-time Olympic champion, was left out of the next edition of the Games, which will be held in Paris, France, from July 26th to August 11th.

The match was held at the Brígido Iriarte stadium, in Caracas, capital of Venezuela. The Argentina team's victory was sealed with a goal scored by striker Luciano Gondou. It will be the first time since 2004, in Athens (Greece), that the Brazilian team will not compete in the Olympics.

The pre-Olympic offers only two places for the Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) at the Olympic Games. Brazil only achieved 3 points, placing 3rd. The Paraguayan team, which beat the Venezuelan team 2-0 also on Sunday (Feb 11), finished the competition in 1st place, with 7 points. Argentina, with 5 points, closed the list of those qualified for the Olympics.

EDNALDO RETURNED TO AVOID DISCLASSIFICATION

On January 4, Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), returned Ednaldo Rodrigues to the position of president of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) to prevent the team from being punished and left out of the qualifying tournament. Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 300 kB).

Ednaldo had been removed on December 7th by decision of the Rio Court of Justice, which indicated irregularities in the top hat election process. The impasse caused directors from Conmebol and FIFA (International Football Federation) to threaten to suspend the CBF until the situation was normalized.

When reappointing Ednaldo, Gilmar mentioned the possibility of a “imminent harm” to the CBF and the Brazilian team. Even so, on the field, the team failed to qualify.