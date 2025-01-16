Brazilian Justice does not give Bolsonaro permission to attend Trump’s inauguration

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Court of Brazil, has this Thursday denied permission to former President Jair Bolsonaro, investigated for various crimes, to travel to the United States and attend the inauguration of Donald Trump. Bolsonaro’s passport has been detained by the authorities since February 8 of last year, when he and several people around him were the subject of a police operation linked to an alleged coup plot to prevent the inauguration of the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula. da Silva, on January 1, 2023.

The far-right leader had already requested authorization to travel abroad on other occasions and was denied on all of them. This time the excuse was to attend Trump’s inauguration, who invited him to the events next Monday along with other leaders of the global extreme right, including the Argentine Javier Milei, the Italian Giorgia Meloni and the Spanish Santiago Abascal.

In his ruling, Judge De Moraes relied on an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office, which considered that the former president “does not exercise any function that confers the status of official representation of Brazil to his presence at an official ceremony in the United States.”

He also pointed out that “the trip is intended to satisfy private interests”, which “cannot override the public interest” and the reasons that led to the retention of his passport, among which a possible intention to evade justice has been cited.

Bolsonaro has already been charged by the Police in various criminal cases, among which the most serious has him as a suspect of a coup plot and of having encouraged the attack on the three branches of government on January 8, 2023, when thousands of ultras They attacked Brasilia with the intention of overthrowing the progressive leader.

From the Lula case to the ultra assault on Congress: the long road of Bolsonarism against democracy in Brazil

That last case is in the hands of the Attorney General’s Office, which in the coming weeks must decide whether to present a formal complaint to the Supreme Court against Bolsonaro and forty other suspects.