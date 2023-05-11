The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, presented a bill that establishes general guidelines for the development, implementation and use of artificial intelligence systems (AI) in Brazil.

The objective is map and understand economic and social impacts that the development of this technology can cause in the country.

(Also: The United States confirms family reunification plan for Colombians: that’s how it will work)

To Pacheco’s text three other projects that were already being discussed in both Chambers were “attached”, which also incorporated ideas and proposals from a commission of jurists that studied the issue and presented a final report after more than 70 public hearings.

The governments of several countries have been seeking to regulate artificial intelligence tools.

The White House met with representatives from Google, Microsoft and other companies to discuss the risks of this technology. The European Union and the United Kingdom are also looking to implement a new regulation.

(Also: Nicaragua dissolves the Red Cross and makes it state)

The justification for the bill cites points such as the protection of fundamental rights, the democratic regime and the freedom of decision and choice of people. He also mentions the need to respect labor rights.

The bill (…) seeks to clearly define rights for the protection of the most vulnerable link, the natural person See also From 'drag queen' to false name: the life of a US congressman in Brazil

The text of the project speaks of two main approaches:

“On the one hand, establishes rights to protect affected people by artificial intelligence systems on a day-to-day basis, from recommending content and targeting internet advertising to analyzing your credit eligibility and certain public policies,” reads an excerpt from the bill.

(Read: Argentine President accuses the Supreme Court of manipulating elections)

“On the other hand, a institutional inspection and supervision arrangement it creates conditions of predictability in terms of its interpretation and, ultimately, legal certainty for innovation and technological development”, he adds.

sensitive information

The bill will be voted against in the context of fears about the ethical limits and the possible impacts of Artificial Intelligence In the labor market.

Concerns grew with the advent of so-called generative artificial intelligence, which produces content, such as ChatGPT, launched last November.

(It may interest you: Gas explosion in Santiago de Chile leaves 9 injured; trapped person was rescued)

The project determines that the Executive create a body in charge of ensuring, implementing and supervising compliance with the legal dictates on AI throughout the national territory. See also China stocks close lower as investors take profits in healthcare and electric vehicles

It is urgent to regulate artificial intelligence, which is already widely used and presents numerous risks to fundamental rights

Regarding the supervision of the use of artificial intelligence, the project determines that the Executive create a body in charge of ensure, implement and supervise compliance with legal dictates on AI throughout the national territory.

On the other hand, the text recognizes the need to foster innovation in artificial intelligence in Brazil, including the creation of an experimental regulatory environment (regulatory sandbox) – which today enables the creation of fintechs, for example.

The bill prohibits the implementation and use of artificial intelligence systems that may give rise to “direct, indirect, illegal or even abusive discrimination”.

It is mentioned the use of sensitive data about personal characteristics such as geographic origin, race, color or ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic class, age, disability, religion, or political opinions.

(More news: El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele affirms that there have been no homicides for a year)

Establishes rights to protect people affected by artificial intelligence systems on a day-to-day basis

“It is urgent to regulate artificial intelligence, which is already widely used and presents numerous risks to fundamental rights“, says in a note the Minister of the STJ Ricardo Villas Cueva, who chaired the commission of jurists.

“The bill (…) seeks to clearly define rights for the protection of the most vulnerable link, the natural person, continuously affected. by artificial intelligence systems”, he adds.

Some countries, such as France and Spain, opened an investigation against ChatGPT on suspicion of violating European data protection law. Italy went a step further and blocked the use of the tool until the company falls under the European Union’s General Data Protection Law (GDPR).

With attention to ethical precepts, the project prohibits, for example, the use of any artificial intelligence system that could induce people to behave in a way that is considered harmful or that exploits the vulnerabilities of specific groups.

O GLOBE (BRAZIL) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.