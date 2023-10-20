The Brazilian Police began an operation this Friday on alleged espionage against thousands of peoplewhich include everything from judges and politicians to journalists, and which would have occurred during the administration of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the authorities, two members of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) have already been arrested. state agency from which the alleged espionage would have been carried out, through the illegal tapping of thousands of phones.

According to the Federal Police, There are indications that these illegal activities were directed against public officials, politicians, police, lawyers, journalists, judges and even some of the Supreme Court justices.

The espionage, carried out using advanced systems that Brazil acquired in 2018 from the Israeli company Cognyte, It would have had the objective of monitoring all the activities of those that the Government considered as opponents and “political enemies”as Bolsonaro himself used to describe them.

The Federal Police clarified that the former president is not the subject of investigation in this matter, which began to be aired more than a year ago, when Bolsonaro was still in the Government.

The leader of the right was defeated in the elections in October last year by the current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and is currently responding to several proceedings, including one that has him suspected of having encouraged the riot on January 8.

On that date, eight days after Lula’s inauguration, Thousands of far-right activists attacked the headquarters of the three branches of government, with a clear intention of leading the Armed Forces to overthrow the progressive Government.

